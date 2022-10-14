Calgary's Sandra Prusina believed to be first female play-by-play voice in AHL history

Sandra Prusina is the new voice of the Calgary Wranglers.

The club announced local broadcaster Sandra Prusina has been named the play-by-play voice of the Wranglers, the Calgary Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate. She will debut Sunday afternoon when the Wranglers host the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Prusina is believed to be the first full-time play-by-play voice in the league, according to an AHL spokesperson.

Your play-by-play voice for the Calgary Wranglers, welcome @sprusina! Her first call is this Sunday at 1pm for the Wranglers home-opener! pic.twitter.com/myrcfIR7JB — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 14, 2022

She is the former voice of the Calgary Inferno of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, and fixture for 660 News and Sportsnet 960. She’s also covered three Olympic Games, the Women’s World Cup, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, and also previously served on broadcasts for the Stockton Heat, the Flames’ prior affiliate.

The University of Calgary graduate is also a CityNews Radio Sports Anchor to U of C Dinos play-by-play voice.

“It’s a privilege to be part of our city’s hockey story,” Prusina told Daily Hive. “I love Calgary, and this is an honour.”

The Flames’ AHL franchise relocated to Calgary this summer after spending seven seasons, from 2015 to 2022, as the Stockton Heat in Stockton, California.