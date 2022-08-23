New Blasty detail emerges in potential Flames jersey leak

Where there’s smoke, there’s Blasty?

Another apparent jersey leak has Calgary Flames fans eagerly anticipating the return of the popular flaming-horse-head look next season.

Twitter user @abslswrld has shared a pair of new photos of a Flames jersey that looks a lot like the 2020-21 season Reverse Retro look, with one distinct difference.

There are Flames on the arms.

This lines up with what I’ve heard about the #Flames new third jersey! https://t.co/Hp3qadwC8T — icethetics (@icethetics) August 23, 2022

This is in addition to last week’s Facebook Marketplace find, which Daily Hive learned was not a new jersey that the Flames will be using next season. That’s not to say that the Flames won’t bring back Blasty in another form, however.

Another week, another leak? Possible new Calgary #Flames jersey here. Tag details suggest it’s their new third for 2022—though it does have the full Adidas logo on the back. Identical to their 2021 #ReverseRetro but for inside collar and other details. https://t.co/iztDwo2uwI — icethetics (@icethetics) August 15, 2022

While the NHL is bringing in new Reverse Retro designs for all 32 teams next season, Icethetics has speculated that the Flames could bring Blasty back in a more permanent manner, perhaps as a third jersey.

The Flames first introduced Blasty as a third jersey in 1998 and even used it as a primary look at times before it was shelved in 2006. Blasty returned, briefly, in 2021, on a newly designed Flames jersey. The team didn’t have a third jersey last season.