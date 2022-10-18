Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is seemingly never without a plan.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that he’s got a few mile markers in mind when it comes to determining the workload of his two goaltenders this season. Perhaps it’s more of a surprise he was willing to let on about the expected workloads for both Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar over the course of the 82-game docket.

There’s a plan, and it involves giving Markstrom — a Vezina candidate in 2021-22 — a bit more time off this season, and Vladar — the understudy — a little more work.

“Our theme coming into the season was we wanted to make sure… there’s 26 weeks in our season. We want to make sure Vladar gets a game a week,” Sutter said before sliding in a surprise start for Vladar against the Edmonton Oilers on the weekend. “Just a way this month works.”

That’ll put Vladar on pace to make an additional eight starts over last season.

The 25-year-old, acquired from the Boston Bruins in 2021 at the expense of a third-round pick, had 19 curtain-lifters a year ago, and a total of 23 appearances. He posted a respectable 13-6-2 record with a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage along the way.

“He’s a great goalie,” Flames defenceman Chris Tanev said. “Works his tail off. He’ll be ready to go. He’s a very good professional and he does whatever he needs to do to be prepared.”

Markstrom made 63 starts and registered a 37-15-9 mark with a 2.22 goals-against average and .922 save percentage while logging 1,754 minutes — the second-most in a single season. His postseason numbers were less flattering, however, logging a 2.95 goals-against and a .901 save percentage in 12 games.

It’ll move Markstrom’s workload down to 56 starts, in theory.

He started 43 of 56 games in 2020-21, and 43 of 70 in 2019-20.

The split action should keep Markstrom a bit fresher throughout the season and rewards Vladar for some offseason work.