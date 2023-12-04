A new series shot in Alberta lands on Netflix later this week

Keep your eyes peeled for some streets you may recognize — a new Netflix series shot in Alberta is making its debut on the streaming service later this week.

My Life with the Walter Boys is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age series based on the 2014 novel by the same name from author Ali Novak, with the 10-episode order filmed in Calgary and surrounding areas.

The series follows 15-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard, who has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian and 10 very rowdy kids, following the loss of her family in a tragic accident.

Nikki Rodriguez (On My Block) is the series lead as Jackie Howard in the project, with Suits alumna Sarah Rafferty and Marc Blucas (Swagger) as the Walter parents and Noah LaLonde (Asbury Park), Ashby Gentry (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, and Corey Fogelmanis as five of the titular Walter boys.

Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Alisha Newton, Ashley Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O’Brien, Mya Lowe, and Gabrielle Jacinto are set to be recurring cast members in the show as well.

My Life with the Walter Boys will be available on Netflix on December 7.

If you are curious to learn more about the Alberta-shot Netflix series, the streaming service did a cast interview back in August 2022 that can be found here.