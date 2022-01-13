Montreal may be the birthplace of the smoked meat sandwich, but this bakery and deli just outside of Calgary is making folks that order this delicacy feel like they’re in Quebec.

Flavours of Montreal is a bakery and deli located in Airdrie, Alberta, serving authentic Quebec staples, like smoked meat, sugar pie, tourtiere, fresh sandwiches, and much more.

If you live in Airdrie, you’ve likely heard of this local favourite already, but if not, it’s absolutely worth the trip. The drive from YYC is under 30 minutes.

Everything served from Flavours of Montreal is served completely fresh.

The bakers often arrive late at night to bake and cook everything until the morning to make sure everything comes out perfect.

Its housemade cabbage rolls and tourtiere are particular favourites that often sell out.

In true deli-style, once you walk into Flavour of Montreal, you’ll see the entire menu written beautifully in chalk on the back wall. Montreal-style subs, authentic Montreal smoked meat, classic sandwiches, and burgers are all available here, along with soup, salads, and fries.

Fries and poutine are obviously a must-have in any delicatessen doing things the Montreal way, and it’s no different here.

There are more than ten different styles of poutine to choose from, made with chicken, smoked meat, fried onions, and more.

Not to be outdone, the bakery at Flavours of Montreal is equally impressive, with freshly made treats and goodies ready in the morning.

Items are changing all the time, making coming to this bakery an adventure on every trip. Home-made cinnamon buns, butter tarts, cookies, eclairs, several types of cheesecake, and so many more options make choosing what to go with nearly impossible.

It’s all so great here.

Go check out Flavours of Montreal for yourself, and with so much great food to try, go hungry.

Flavours of Montreal

Address: 213 Main St NW #4, Airdrie

Facebook | Instagram