First came much-loved breakfast joint Bro’Kin Yolk, then came Bro’s To Go.

Two brothers, Gil and Jeffrey Carlos, started both concepts, with Bro’s To Go opening last May as a pop-up breakfast sandwich restaurant at 303-4820 Northland Drive NW.

Now, Bro’s To Go is gearing up to open a second location on 17th Avenue where people can enjoy some amazing breakfast items, and it’s slated to open in March, Dished Calgary is told.

This counter-service spot will offer a simple menu with plenty of choices. You pick your sandwich, maybe grab a side and a drink, and you’re good to go.

There are seven different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with completely creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

The Lola Burger is housemade with a longanisa pork patty, spicy aioli, aged cheddar, egg, lettuce, and tomato.

One vegetarian option is the Porty B, a double-breaded and stuffed portobello mushroom sandwich with three cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and a lemon-basil aioli.

Even the Basic B on the menu sounds anything but plain, made with house-cured bacon and an egg, topped with lettuce, tomato, aged cheddar, smashed avocado, and paprika aioli.

It may be a few months before we’ll be able to try this new spot, but we can still enjoy Bro’s To Go before that.

Pickup is available from the OG location, or you can order delivery online.

We’ll keep you posted about an official opening date announcement for this highly anticipated breakfast spot.

Bro’s To Go

Address: 602 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

