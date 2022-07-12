5 spicy spots to buy the best hot sauce in Calgary

Looking for the best hot sauce in Calgary?

With the recent Sriracha shortage, it’s fair that you may be desperate to find your next favourite hot sauce. You might also need to know the best places to buy it.

We’ve made a list of spicy spots that have a great selection of bottles of hot sauces.

These are some places to buy the best hot sauce in Calgary.

Hungry Volcano says that it offers “the hottest sauces in Canada.”

There are loads of hot sauces, pepper extracts, and more spicy items like condiments, sauces, and marinades. Chances are, this spot will have your favourite hot sauce or the one you’ve always been looking for.

Address: 3770 Westwinds Drive NE #126, Calgary

From mild to extra spicy, Island Foods has a great selection of hot sauces from all over the world.

This urban market carries quite a bit of different goods, but it specializes in hot sauces.

Address: 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

A place with a name like Pepper Palace is going to have a spicy selection.

This spot calls itself the “planet’s #1 hot shop” and you’ll be able to find all kinds of small-batch, hand-crafted, and all-natural hot sauces.

Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard #120, Rocky View

Chili sauces, habanero sauces, and so many more can be found bottled up at this international grocery store that specializes in Central and South American food and grocery.

Address: 101-4803 Centre Street N, Calgary

This store has tons of high-end Brazilian items and that includes hot sauces.

The selection here isn’t massive, but there are bound to be some sauces that taste incredible that you’ve never been able to try before.

Address: 136 2nd Street SW, Calgary

