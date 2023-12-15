National on 10th: Popular Calgary beer hall reopens after renovations

National on 10th is finally reopening today.

The popular beer hall and Calgary staple is officially reopening on December 15 after being closed for months due to renovations.

National announced the 10th Avenue location would be closing its doors in September while it was “undergoing a facelift,” and today, all will be revealed.

The new space still has that National flair but looks far brighter and airier, with a light tunnel to capture the perfect Instagram shot.

Fans of the 10th Avenue outpost will also be happy to know that the bowling alley hasn’t gone anywhere, so you can still eat, drink, and bowl the night away with your pals.

National is famous in YYC for its beer halls with dozens of locally brewed beers on tap, cocktails, and wine, as well as a huge menu of bar food and snacks.

You’ll be able to get your hands on tasty appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, and more from the newly renovated spot.

National also has locations across the city, including 8th Avenue, Westhills, and 17th Avenue.

As one of Calgary’s best bars, it’s exciting to see National on 10th return with a brand-new look.

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

