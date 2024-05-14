FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Namo Cafe and Bistro is opening its third location in Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 14 2024, 4:10 pm
Namo Cafe and Bistro is opening its third location in Calgary

The brunch scene in Calgary is unmatched, and as proof, one of the city’s most popular brunch spots is set to open a brand-new location.

Namo Cafe and Bistro is set to open a new location in Calgary, and this time, it will be heading to the south side of the city.

Namo has just revealed it will be opening its third outpost at the Southland Crossing Shopping Centre on Macleod Trail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namo Cafe I Bistro (@namoyyc)

The spot offers a globally inspired menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes, with sweet and savoury plates.

Dishes include masala scrambled eggs, donburi, 10 different kinds of Eggs Benedict, sandwiches, brunch bowls and more.

There are also decadent French toasts, waffles and crepes for those with a sweet tooth.

Namo has two more outposts in Calgary, one on Edmonton Trail and another in the Beltline.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening!

Namo Cafe and Bistro 

Address: Southland Crossing Shopping Centre – 9737 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Breakfast & Brunch
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop