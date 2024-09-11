Namo Cafe and Bistro, a popular Calgary brunch spot, is set to open its new location this week.

Namo, which offers a unique brunch menu of globally-inspired dishes, is set to soft open on September 12 at its new location at Southland Crossing Shopping Centre on Macleod Trail.

The chef-driven, family-owned restaurant offers a wide range of sweet and savoury breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namo Cafe I Bistro (@namoyyc)

Just some of the menu items on offer include masala scrambled eggs, donburi, 10 different kinds of Eggs Benedict, sandwiches, and brunch bowls.

There are also decadent French toasts, waffles and crepes for those with a sweet tooth.

The new Southside spot will be Namo’s third in the city, with outposts on Edmonton Trail and in the Beltline.

Will you be heading to try Namo’s new location? Let us know in the comments.

Address: Unit D 290, 9737 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Instagram