A new Vietnamese restaurant has just opened its doors in Calgary, and it’s serving up and entirely gluten-free menu.

Tre Vietnamese Kitchen has set up shop at #110 1414 8th Street SW, where it will be serving dozens of authentic Vietnamese dishes from pho to its signature vermicelli bowls.

The restaurant is proudly 100% gluten-free, with no ingredients containing gluten stored on site. Each gluten-free ingredient is sourced from local and international vendors to ensure the highest quality and safety for its customers.

The spot offers a range of Vietnamese dishes from spring and salad rolls to chicken, beef or shrimp skewers, and orange chicken.

There’s also a huge range of vermicelli bowls served with a choice of spring rolls, beef, chicken, shrimp, or pork, as well as combos with a few different toppings.

Soup season is fast approaching, and Tre Vietnamese Kitchen has plenty of pho to ease the transition. With satay beef or chicken, seafood, and so much more on offer, there are plenty of dishes to satisfy.

Address: #110 1414 8th Street SW, Calgary

