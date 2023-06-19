One of the most popular family-friendly events is returning to the Calgary Stampede for another year: the Fluor Rope Square.

Located at the Olympic Plaza, each day starts with the “famous bacon pancakes” served straight off an authentic GMC Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon. There are so many pancake breakfasts to choose from every year, and this one is a must-visit. There will also be smokies!

There is also plenty of other Stampede-style free entertainment, like the daily First Nations Parade, musical acts, and the Old Time Rigs ride, to name a few.

You could even be invited to compete in the Lammles World Championship Hat Stomping Contest, the Fluor Great Western Flapjack Flip, or be sworn in as an honourary Calgarian.

There is also a Fluor Daily Prize Draw so…maybe try your luck and go more than once?

There are so many exciting things to do at every Calgary Stampede, and this is a daily one you should definitely check out.

Fluor Rope Square

When: Saturday, July 8, from 8:30 am to 1:15 pm; Monday to Saturday, July 10 to 15, from 8:30 am to 1:15 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza – 228 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE