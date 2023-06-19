FoodEventsStampedeFood EventsFood News

Fluor Rope Square returns this year for the Calgary Stampede

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jun 19 2023, 10:00 pm
Fluor Rope Square returns this year for the Calgary Stampede
Calgary Stampede

One of the most popular family-friendly events is returning to the Calgary Stampede for another year: the Fluor Rope Square.

Located at the Olympic Plaza, each day starts with the “famous bacon pancakes” served straight off an authentic GMC Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon. There are so many pancake breakfasts to choose from every year, and this one is a must-visit. There will also be smokies!

There is also plenty of other Stampede-style free entertainment, like the daily First Nations Parade, musical acts, and the Old Time Rigs ride, to name a few.

You could even be invited to compete in the Lammles World Championship Hat Stomping Contest, the Fluor Great Western Flapjack Flip, or be sworn in as an honourary Calgarian.

There is also a Fluor Daily Prize Draw so…maybe try your luck and go more than once?

There are so many exciting things to do at every Calgary Stampede, and this is a daily one you should definitely check out.

Fluor Rope Square

Calgary Stampede

Fluor Rope Square

When: Saturday, July 8, from 8:30 am to 1:15 pm; Monday to Saturday, July 10 to 15, from 8:30 am to 1:15 pm
Where: Olympic Plaza – 228 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: FREE

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Stampede
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.