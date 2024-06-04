Municipalities near Calgary are hiring and some offer BIG salaries

With Calgary losing its affordability reputation, it might not be a bad idea to set your sights outside city limits and take a look at some awesome jobs that are hiring nearby.

There are tons of municipalities around Calgary looking for new talent to fill dozens of different jobs this June.

With jobs spanning so many different departments, they require a variety of skill sets, from manual labour to management and finances. These city jobs also come with some great perks and benefits, as well as some pretty hefty salaries — some are even higher than $100,000.

Plus, if you’re looking to relocate, there are some great places for sale under $350,000 in these spots too!

Airdrie

What: With a population of just over 80,000, Airdrie is a much quieter alternative to Calgary. Known historically for its connection to the railway, it is now a thriving town with a bunch of budding job opportunities!

Jobs: The City of Airdrie is hiring for six jobs, and it’s good news if health and fitness are your thing: there are a handful of jobs in aquatics and wellness. If you have a background in business and commerce, there are also a couple of positions open that offer over $100,000 salaries.

More: To learn more and apply, check out the list of jobs here.

Okotoks

What: Okotoks is known for its namesake, the “Big Rock,” but there’s a lot more to this town than that. It’s a picturesque spot with a quaint downtown, complete with cute local shops, restaurants, and a great art scene. If you live in the south of Calgary, it’s also close enough to make the commute daily, should you want to stay in the city.

Jobs: The Town of Okotoks has two positions open right now. It’s looking for a utility operator with a salary between $66,792 and $73,607 and a community identity manager with a salary between $128,685 and $141,822.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

High River

What: If you haven’t been to High River before, it’s well worth the visit. The surrounding countryside is breathtaking, with gorgeous views of the foothills. Not to mention its claim to fame as one of the main filming locations for Canada’s longest-running TV show, Heartland.

Jobs: The Town of High River is currently hiring for five positions, including contract, temporary, and full-time positions.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Cochrane

What: It’s only a short drive to Cochrane from Calgary, and it is so worth it for the incredible food and great views. There are several cute artisan shops and a nearby Wolfdog Sanctuary, but the town is probably best known as a hot spot for ice cream.

Jobs: The Town of Cochrane is hiring for two positions, including a records technician and a communications advisor. Both pay well above minimum wage, starting at $37.40 and $47.35, respectively.

More: Click here to learn more about the benefits of working for the town. To learn more about the available positions, click here.

Chestermere

What: If you love the water, working in Chestermere could be a great opportunity to live closer to it without leaving the prairies. It’s the perfect place for skating this winter and has a great golf and park scene during the summer months.

Jobs: The City is hiring five positions, including senior roles that pay well above $100,000.

More: To learn more about which positions are available and to apply, click here.

Strathmore

What: Just a short drive east of Calgary is the town of Strathmore. It is probably best known for its annual Stampede, which happens over August long, and its Western flair. It also has great skating in the winter!

Jobs: The Town is hiring for two positions including a volunteer role at a summer camp — perfect for teenagers looking for work experience!

More: To learn more about the available positions and apply, click here.

Canmore

What: What’s not to love about Canmore? It’s a stunning mountain town with tons to do, no matter the season. Whether you’re a fitness buff or an artist, there’s plenty of both happening here. It’s got all the excitement of Banff but a little less chaos during tourist season.

Jobs: The Town of Canmore is hiring for 10 jobs, with many perfect for people who are fitness enthusiasts.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Banff

What: Banff is known worldwide as a top destination to visit, and it’s easy to see why. If you’ve been looking to live out your mountain living dreams, these jobs could be your ticket.

Jobs: Banff is hiring for five jobs across two departments: Administration and Operations. With seasonal summer work about to take off, most of these positions are in summer camps and recreation!

More: To learn more about the available positions, click here.