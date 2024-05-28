There are tons of entry-level oil and gas jobs in Alberta that pay up to $200k

There is no shortage of jobs up for grabs in Alberta right now, and there are tons of well-paying ones in the oil and gas industry.

We scrolled through Indeed and found plenty of jobs, including everything from entry-level positions to some that pay upwards of $200,000 annually.

If you are looking to break into the oil and gas industry or are just on the hunt for a new job, check out some of these postings that pay a pretty penny.

What: Skyline Well Testing is currently hiring for all flowback and production testing positions and welcomes general labourers new to the industry and all experience levels. This position offers hotel and camp-based work, competitive wages, a subsistence allowance, health benefits, RRSP matching, and a referral hiring bonus program.

Where: Grande Prairie

Salary: $75,000 to $200,000 per year

What: In this position, you’ll work closely with a driller to obtain core samples, which clients use for environmental applications and or to design foundations for new buildings, refineries, roads, dams, and more.

Where: Edmonton

Salary: $26 to $30 per hour

What: On top of a nice salary, this job offers a signing bonus, medical and dental benefits, a starter PPE kit, and opportunities for advancement. You’ll be working in both camp and non-camp conditions throughout BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Where: Nisku

Salary: $47.30 per hour

What: If you have experience working with your hands, Certainty Pipeline Corp in Sundre, Alberta, is looking for a skilled labourer to drive a five-ton picker truck and clean and remove oil and gas surface equipment, pipelines, and tanks.

Where: Locations across Alberta

Salary: $35 to $36 per hour

What: This entry-level position assists with the setup and tear down of equipment, operating equipment such as flush-bys and fluid pumping equipment, as well as maintaining well-servicing equipment and structures, among other duties.

Where: Lamont

Salary: $30 to $55 per hour



What: This company is looking to fill various entry-level and other positions, including day and night supervisors, junior and senior operators, and green hands. All applicants must have a valid driver’s licence and current H2S and First Aid tickets.

Where: Across Alberta and northeast BC

Salary: $350 to $800 per day

What: This family-owned water well drilling business caters to the oilfield, and it’s looking for labourers to join its team. This is a physically demanding job based in Lloydminster that requires at least a Class 5, 3, or 1 driver’s licence.

Where: Lloydminster

Salary: $28 to $30 per hour

Don’t see anything that piques your interest? Check out even more companies hiring across Canada this month here.