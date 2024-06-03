In response to Calgary’s growing housing crisis, the City has introduced a new initiative to help ease the problem, and it could mean money in your pocket.

The City of Calgary is encouraging existing homeowners to build safe secondary suites on their properties. Those who qualify could be awarded up to $10,000 to cover a portion of the construction costs.

The Secondary Suites Incentive Program is part of the Calgary Housing Strategy, and has a number of objectives including promoting the safe construction of suites, supplying more diverse housing options for Calgarians, and encouraging environmentally friendly development by using existing buildings.

“This initiative is one of the steps toward addressing the growing need for more housing options in Calgary,” says Joshua Howes, Secondary Suites program manager.

“For Calgarians, a developed and registered secondary suite contributes to the overall quality and safety of housing within communities.”

You could be eligible for even more money with an energy efficiency bonus of up to $1,250 and up to $5,000 if the suite meets accessibility requirements.

The funding is granted through both federal and municipal budgets.

Interested Calgarians can learn more and apply here.