5 properties for sale under $350K in towns around Calgary

Living in Calgary can be pretty pricey but if you don’t mind a slightly longer commute, there are some great properties for sale near the city.

Recent data has shown the cost to own a detached property in Calgary has surged by $90,000 in the past year and Calgarians need to increase their incomes by $170 in order to keep up.

The good news is there are a lot of cute towns and cities near Calgary, some of which have pretty cute shops. Airdrie was even named one of the best spots in Alberta for work-life balance.

If you’re considering making the leap, here are five awesome properties near Calgary that might be worth looking at.

Located in Okotoks, which is just a 20-minute drive south outside of city limits, this cute, modern apartment is available for just under $350,000. It’s a spacious 1,102 square feet and comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main bedroom has a walk-in closet and comes with views of the nearby river and pathways.

Price: $349,900

If you can’t get enough of the mountains, this spot in Cochrane gets you even better views than what you’ll get in Calgary. Cochrane is a nature lover’s paradise with rolling hills and is home to the Yamnuska Wolf Dog Sanctuary. If that sounds like the perfect spot for you, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment might be the perfect fit. It also has a balcony so you can enjoy those picturesque views in the summer months!

Price: $325,000

This apartment is located in the heart of Chestermere and has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It’s within walking distance of a number of parks, including Chestermere Lake, and is near all the amenities you need like grocery stores, restaurants and banks. Chestermere also has a vibrant golf community and this property is just a short walk to the Lakeside Golf Club! If you need a car to get around, you also get an assigned parking spot with this unit.

Price: $299,000

One of the largest properties on this list is located in Strathmore and it’s also one of the most affordable. For just under $270,000, this home comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and space to park two vehicles. It’s newly renovated too, making it a stunning option to turn into your new home!

Price: $269,900

This stunning apartment in Airdrie might be a little bit on the smaller side but is perfect for a single person or couple looking for a modern apartment just outside of Calgary. These days, it’s hard to know where Airdrie ends and Calgary begins, so if you need to commute into the big city for work, you’ll barely notice the difference! It’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse with nine-foot ceilings, giving it a spacious feel. There’s also a rear deck where you can enjoy your morning coffee!

Price: $304,900

If these awesome properties don’t have you reconsidering big city life just yet, check out this list of the 10 most affordable neighbourhoods in the city.