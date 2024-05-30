Looking for a new career that pays well and comes with good benefits? You’re in luck, because the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs this month, and some of them pay over $100,000 a year.

The City of Calgary has hundreds of career opportunities, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some also provide outstanding benefits.

There’s something for everyone, with open positions ranging from a program planner to a research analyst. There are also early-career jobs from an articling student to summer student positions.

So dust off your resume and write a killer cover letter to land one of these awesome dream jobs. To see the full list of open positions, click here.

Salary: $35.51 to $47.49 per hour

Who should apply: This role, which is part of the Public Affairs & Media Relations Unit, is responsible for providing social media communications counsel within the Calgary Police Service. The successful applicant is responsible for developing, managing and implementing social communications and marketing support for the CPS. A degree in communications, public relations, journalism, business or a related field and a minimum of one year of experience in social media strategy, strategic communications and issues/crisis management is preferred.

Salary: $40.08 to $53.57 per hour

Who should apply: If you’re a visual person who is also passionate about education, this position as an instructional designer through the City of Calgary could be a dream job. You’ll be responsible for developing curriculum and materials for staff in Water Services. Applicants should have a degree in adult learning, human resources, education, or a related field, with at least three years of experience in instructional design.

Salary: $42.09 to $56.27 per hour

Who should apply: The real estate business strategist is responsible for a number of duties including strategic planning, business planning and budgeting, business development, and continuous improvement initiatives. A number of skill sets would transfer well to this position, with a degree in business, management, commerce, political science, public administration, law, computer science, management information systems, or a related field preferred.

Salary: $44.20 to $59.09 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you have experience as an accountant and some good leadership skills, this management role could be a great fit. The successful applicant will lead a team of accountants; develop and implement work plans; compile, prepare, reconcile, analyze and consolidate financial information; and supervise and provide leadership and direction to staff. The successful applicant should be a chartered professional accountant with five or more years of financial experience

Salary: $30 to $40 an hour

Who should apply: Making money as an artist is always a hustle, and this opportunity to share your unique creative skills could be a great addition to your career! This is perfect if you already have an established career as an artist and are looking to make some more money on the side. Interested applicants should have a degree in the arts, at least three years of instructional experience and strong communication skills.