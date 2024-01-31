Indeed Canada reveals the top 10 best jobs of 2024 and they all pay really well

On the job hunt in 2024?

Indeed Canada recently published its Top 10 Best Jobs of 2024 list, providing Canadians a better idea of which jobs are in demand, pay well, and provide the best growth opportunities.

Indeed said its data-driven job list was compiled using its database for job seeker and employer behaviour.

The list factored in several job characteristics, like whether the position provided hybrid or remote work flexibility.

To be included on the list, the job must have at least 10% of its listings containing the word “remote” or “hybrid,” noted Indeed.

All positions included on the list must also offer a wage above Canada’s median salary of $63,200.

Indeed Canada took other factors into account when compiling the list, such as opportunity for growth and how widely available the role is.

This year’s list included a diverse mix of managerial and leadership roles, technical and engineering positions, as well as roles in library sciences and child protection services.

Indeed noted that there were fewer tech-related positions on this year’s list due to mass layoffs in the industry last year.

The job search platform said engineer-related jobs were popular with this year’s ranking as they are posted more often now than they had been before the pandemic. Engineering positions also generally offer good pay, benefits, and flexibility.

A wide array of professional roles were also included on the list, and Indeed suggests that there is a “growing need” for specializations in several fields.

These are Indeed Canada’s top jobs of 2024.

1. Senior tax manager

Senior tax managers oversee all aspects of a company’s tax compliance and strategy.

Median annual salary: $139,063

Remote/ hybrid roles: 15%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 219

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 105%

2. Child protection practitioner

Child protection practitioners are responsible for addressing and ensuring the safety and well-being of children.

Median annual salary: $77,034

Remote/ hybrid roles: 11%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 128

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 85%

3. Governance manager

A governance manager is in charge of bolstering an organization’s governance framework by developing various policies and procedures, and collaborating with leadership.

Median annual salary: $97,469

Remote/ hybrid roles: 26%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 123

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 63%

4. Senior electrical engineer

Senior electrical engineers are in charge of designing, developing, and leading the implementation of various electrical systems for buildings and structures.

Median annual salary: $110,000

Remote/ hybrid roles: 25%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 174

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 61%

5. Associate dean

An associate dean is considered a key leader within a faculty and provides leadership support to the department’s dean, taking on various administrative and academic duties.

Median annual salary: $114, 281

Remote/ hybrid roles: 14%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 67

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 58%

6. Structural engineer

Structural engineers design, plan, and oversee the building of structures to ensure they meet safety standards.

Median annual salary: $93,755

Remote/ hybrid roles: 23%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 284

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 53%

7. Senior project coordinator

Senior project coordinators organize, plan, and execute various projects within a company or organization.

Median annual salary: $81,224

Remote/ hybrid roles: 17%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 171

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 47%

8. Project engineer

Project engineers organize, plan, and execute the technical aspects of projects while collaborating with other teams to ensure the deliverables are met on time and within budget.

Median annual salary: $91,153

Remote/ hybrid roles: 17%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 498

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 47%

9. Librarian

Librarians are responsible for organizing and categorizing books and resources at libraries, and assisting guests with queries and questions. They are also in charge of managing a library’s collections and cataloging systems.

Median annual salary: $75,360

Remote/ hybrid roles: 11%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 135

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 35%

10. Accounting supervisor

Accounting supervisors lead day-to-day operations for a company or organization’s accounting department.

Median annual salary: $79,594

Remote/ hybrid roles: 16%

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 90

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 26%