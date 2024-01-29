The City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs and many pay over $100K

The City of Edmonton is offering hundreds of careers, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from administrative support workers to heavy equipment technicians to project coordinators.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Senior Traffic Engineer

Salary: $90,219 to $128,884 per year

Who should apply: Experienced professional engineers who can lead a team of engineers and technicians. In this role, your team will create engineering designs and traffic signal timings, manage capital projects, and oversee operations of the City of Edmonton’s traffic control network.

Heavy Equipment Technician — Transit

Salary: $95,154 per year

Who should apply: Are you a fan of public transit? Great, the City of Edmonton is looking for a heavy equipment technician to get Edmonton transit buses ready to go and on the road. If you’re a recognized Alberta heavy duty technician with at least two years of experience, this may be your role!

Arts Program Coordinator

Salary: $49,549 to $62,182 per year

Who should apply: As an arts program coordinator, you’d be responsible for the planning and implementation of registered arts programs, including more than 100 classes per semester in dance, music, theatre, crafts, cooking/baking, writing, and other activities offered at the City Arts Centre or other outreach locations within Edmonton.

Customer Service Representative

Salary: $20.50 to $25.45 per hour

Who should apply: Like working with the public? As a city customer service representative, you’ll be the first point of contact at Edmonton’s outdoor pools.

Firefighter

Salary: $64,311 to­ $110,238 per year

Who should apply: If you’re committed to protecting the lives, property, and environment of our city 24 hours a day, look no further than Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. It’s seeking firefighters who can respond to and mitigate emergencies safely and efficiently, from combatting and extinguishing fires to administering emergency medical aid.

Lead Communications Strategist

Salary: $81,923 to $117,033 per year

Who should apply: Those looking to be a vital member of a busy team supporting the office of the city manager. This multi-faceted role requires someone comfortable moving quickly between supporting different client areas and adjusting to changing information needs.

