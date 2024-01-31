Alberta government is hiring for 200+ jobs and some pay nearly $250K

If you are looking for a career change, the Alberta government is hiring for hundreds of jobs, and some are coming with seriously high salaries.

We took a stroll through the Province’s online jobs posting, finding many that paid over $100,000 a year, including one that had a yearly salary of nearly $250,000.

Here are a few we rounded up that might pique your interest if you’re in the market for a new gig.

What: Strategic Planning and Financial Services is responsible for providing leadership and services related to business planning, financial and administrative policy, planning, compliance and reporting, and facilities and support services.

You will manage and direct the delivery of financial reporting for the ministries and the departments, as well as the consolidation of the ministries. You will report to, and receive support from, the Director – Financial Reporting & Operations. As a manager, you will be responsible for ensuring the accuracy and timing of the financial information. You will use your extensive knowledge and experience in providing financial reporting services, such as financial statement preparation, quarterly actual results, ad hoc management reporting, and shared services billings.

Salary: $3,147.32 to $4,235.37 bi-weekly ($82,145 to $110,543/year)

What: Reporting to the Executive Director, Modernization and Strategic Integration Branch, the Director of Modernization and Business Intelligence is responsible for leading and directing a unit of data scientists and service transformation professionals. The unit (two teams) provides expertise, strategic leadership, and advice on the timing and scale of IT product modernization, as well as coordination of service transformation initiatives across the division and ministry. The unit also provides business intelligence, data analytics, and research services to the Traffic Safety Services (TSS) Division of the ministry of Transportation and Economic Corridors.

Salary: $4,149.76 to $5,269.59 bi-weekly ($108,309 to $137,536 / year)

What: The Director, Health Innovation Partnerships and Strategy is accountable as well as responsible for the strategic leadership and direction of the multiple functions completed by the unit. The director provides policy and research expertise, support and strategic advice on a broad range of research and innovation issues that guide, inform, support, and represent Ministry business initiatives as well as policy directions.

Salary: $4,149.76 to $5,269.59 bi-weekly ($108,308 to $137,536/year)

What: The Legal Services Division of Alberta Justice has an opportunity for you to join the Municipal, Education, and Service Alberta (MESA) Legal Team. In this role, you will primarily be responsible for providing high-quality, proactive, and practical legal solutions to Alberta Education. Responsibilities include providing client-focused written and verbal legal and strategic advice to support decision-making on a wide range of issues pertaining to Alberta’s K-12 education system, including policy and program initiatives and providing advice on relevant legislation and the development of new and amending legislation.

Salary: Civil Crown Counsel 1 (less than four years of related experience): $3,633.50 to $4,577.16 bi-weekly / ($94,834 to $119,463/year), Civil Crown Counsel 2 (four years to 11 years of related experience): $5,148.92 to $6,376.28 bi-weekly / ($134,386 to $166,420/year), Civil Crown Counsel 3 (More than 11 years of related experience): $6,857.81 to $7,604.03 bi-weekly / ($178,988 to $198,465/year)

What: The Investigator Lead serves a critical role, providing leadership, oversight, and training to Protection for Persons in Care (PPC) contracted investigators. Under the act, investigators have legislated responsibilities to investigate reports of abuse and help inform the director’s decision on the matter and any binding directions for service providers. Tasked with managing a team of investigators, the investigator lead will develop a strong roster to ensure timely, quality investigations that fulfill the mandate in the act and protect vulnerable Albertans receiving care and support services.

Salary: $3,396.18 to $4,325.77 bi-weekly ($88,640 to $112,902 / year)

What: Reporting to the director, provincial programs, the senior project manager, provincial programs (SPMPP) is responsible for providing specialized and expert advice and direction to Alberta Health Services (AHS), program ministries Alberta Health (HEALTH) and Alberta Infrastructure (INFRA), the design and construction industry, and the public in matters related to health facility maintenance program management, leading initiatives, and capital health facilities program issues, among other things.

Salary: ​$3,445.58 to $4,701.23 bi-weekly ($89,929 to $122,702/year)

What: The Alberta Justice – Legal Services Division is looking for a lawyer to provide legal advice and services to the Government of Alberta on the full spectrum of labour and employment law matters. Responsibilities include working with clients on the development and implementation of legislation, collaborating with clients to develop proactive strategies for addressing complex workplace matters and drafting and communicating clear, concise, and accurate legal opinions.

Salary: Civil Crown Counsel 1 (less than four years of related experience): $3,633.50 to $4,577.16 bi-weekly / ($94,834 to $119,463/year), Civil Crown Counsel 2 (four years to 11 years of related experience): $5,148.92 to $6,376.28 bi-weekly / ($134,386 t0 $166,420/year), Civil Crown Counsel 3 (more than 11 years of related experience): $6,857.81 to $7,604.03 bi-weekly / ($178,988 to $198,465/year)

What: Reporting to the executive director, tax policy, the manager, tax policy position provides specialist support for branch and divisional priorities in areas such as data and modelling. The position requires a high level of knowledge and experience regarding economic modelling and policy analysis.

Salary: $3,147.32 to $4,235.37 (bi-weekly) ($82,145.05 to $110,543.16 annual)

What: Reporting to the deputy chief legislative counsel and registrar of regulations, your primary responsibility will be to provide advice and mentorship to legislative drafters to assist the Alberta Government and its ministries in achieving their legislative objectives. Additional duties involve drafting complex bills and regulations in accordance with Legislative Counsel Office standards and performing related legal services.

Salary: $8,313.36 to $9,502.54 bi-weekly ($216,978 to $248,016/year)

What: Your role as the director of communications is to work closely with the Deputy Minister’s Office, Minister’s Office, other senior staff in the ministry, CPE as a whole, and colleagues across government. You will coordinate and collaborate on all projects and issues that have an external communications component. You will serve as a full member of the ministry’s executive committee.

Salary: $4,149.76 to $5,269.59 bi-weekly ($108,308 to $$137,536/year)