These are the five most expensive homes in Alberta (PHOTOS)

The real estate market in Alberta is sizzling hot, and if you’ve got a fat bank account, these expensive homes on the market are calling your name.

From homes with candy lounges to homes with 14 bathrooms, these listings are the cream of the crop for mega homes in Alberta.

If you have a few million to spare on a home, we recommend checking out this swanky $1.8 million black and white Strathcona County home or this $3.3 million mansion near Sherwood Park with its own private lake.

Key features: Coming in at a whopping 9,578 square feet, the property has a separate carriage house and two oversized heated garages, which accommodate five vehicles, and there’s room for a total of 10 cars to park on the estate.

Other neat features include a two-storey study, a library, several lounging and study areas, a home theatre complete with a candy lounge, a fitness room with a built-in barre, and a sports lounge with a full bar.

Key features: This massive home offers more than 9,000 square feet of living space and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Not only are you buying this MASSIVE home, but you are also netting nearly 19 acres. Unique features in the home include three fireplaces, an indoor basketball court, a home theatre, a huge recreation room, and a home gym.

Outside the home is an ice hockey arena. What’s more Canadian than coming home from work and playing some hockey?

Key features: This lodge was built in 2002 and offers more than 10,000 square feet of living space. With nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, yes, 14, you could throw some wicked weekend lake parties. The garage can hold four vehicles, and there is enough parking outside the home for 12.

The property features a private nine-hole, par-35 lakeside golf course, five pristine ponds, and approximately 4.5 kilometres of paved pathways.

Key features: Boasting five bedrooms and four bathrooms, this home has 1,280 feet of shoreline on Sylvan Lake and approximately 85 acres of land. Other features include a boat house, boat launch areas, an additional residence on the property for a caretaker, a game room, and a wet bar.

Key features: Located on the 17th Fairway of the Silvertip Golf Course, the 4,840-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home features include heated floors on every level, full air conditioning, HEPA and smoke filtration system, a custom elevator, a huge spiral staircase beside a waterfall, and sound-insulated walls between the interior rooms.