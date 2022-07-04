It’s the cream of the crop when it comes to mega homes in Edmonton, and the city’s most expensive home on the market right now offers SO many dazzling things.

It should be expected with a listing price of nearly $6.5 million. If you are dropping that much dough it should be on something superb!

Heralded as “Edmonton’s Magnum Opus” on its Realtor.ca listing, the mansion boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms across its nearly 8,600 square feet of living space.

Let’s dive into everything about this Windermere home, shall we?

Big features of the home include a grand foyer, a top-grade kitchen with all of the best appliances, an art-designed sushi bar, Wenge hardwood flooring from the Congo in Africa and imported Italian glass tiles.

Tucked away in other parts of the home are a theatre, sports memorabilia room, an elevator and an extravagant outdoor living space with a heater, roll shutters and screens.

It literally sounds like it’s the perfect home for parties and the morning after just lounging around, maybe pop some popcorn and hit up the theatre and melt your Sunday away. Fantastic!

There’s enough parking for six cars, and if a heat wave strikes you are covered with five air conditioning units. During the winter, you can also choose from six gas fireplaces to start up if you are feeling a little chilly!

If a family moves in with a bunch of kids, there’s a fully self-contained nanny suite too. When this home was built back in 2005 they truly thought to include nearly EVERYTHING you would need.

The exterior metal fence surrounding the home and its private gate was designed and shipped all the way from Poland to accent the lush gardens, with the total cost of landscaping the property to its current gorgeous state clocking in at a staggering $1,000,000.

So, there you have it. If you’ve got deep enough pockets, the most expensive home currently on the market in Edmonton could be all yours.

However, if you are like the vast majority of people, owning a moderate home is tough enough to attain — so just peeping on some of the fanciest is the next best thing.

