These are the five most expensive homes for sale in Banff right now (PHOTOS)

It’s one of the world’s most desired destinations, and if you are sitting on some deep pockets, you could snag one of these luxurious homes in Banff.

Banff is considered a hot spot for outdoor enthusiasts and is ranked one of the best places in the country. Owning a place in Banff may be difficult, but if you are willing to shell out some big bucks, these homes are right up your alley.

Living Space: 1,802 square feet

1,802 square feet Unique Features: Located in downtown Banff, this home offers two separate revenue units. It has a front sunroom, gas fireplace, office/music room, and laundry room.

Other Features: Six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a detached double car garage with a carriage house.

Living Space: 2,930 square feet

2,930 square feet Unique Features: This home features high vaulted ceilings with lots of light and mountain views. It also has an extra-large living room with a loft overlooking it. The rear deck has been renovated with solarium windows to be fit for a craft room or office area.

Other Features: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a double car garage with a heated floor and lots of driveways to park several more vehicles. Fully fenced backyard with a gazebo.

Living Space: 2,774 square feet

2,774 square feet Unique Features: This home is perfectly situated across the street from Banff Elementary School; great for a family looking to live in town. The place has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces and granite countertops.

Other Features: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms. A double car garage to house four vehicles and a sunny fenced-in backyard.

Living Space: 4,717 square feet

4,717 square feet Unique Features: Just steps away from the iconic Banff Springs Hotel, it sits on two lots in a quiet cul-de-sac. Inside is a massive stone towered fireplace, a spacious living room, a large rec room and a built-in hot tub and sauna in the spa room.

Other Features: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large double attached garage offering plenty of parking for family and guests.