A look inside: Mansion in heart of Banff listed for $5.5M (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a lavish home in one of Canada’s most popular tourist destinations, and have a little over $5.5 million kicking around, head to Banff.

A mansion right alongside the Bow River in Banff is up for grabs, with an asking price of $5,550,000 on a Zoocasa listing.

The private estate was originally designed in 1946 by John Carl Warnecke, a renowned American architect known for designing the John F. Kennedy Eternal Flame and the Hawaii State Capitol building.

The home underwent extensive renovations in 2013.

So, what will $5.5 million get you?

The home has more than 8,000 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a game room, a golf simulator, and sitting rooms. There is also a triple-car garage.

And just look at the backyard you’d have. Just across the Bow River Trail is the Bow River itself. You’re mere metres away from just being able to go sit by the river and enjoy the mountainous views.

Cook up some mean meals too on the backyard barbeque, with huge islands around it, of course, for all the fixings.

In true style, the home is completely gated and adorned with animals found throughout the national park. Check out those bison!

You’re also mere steps away from Banff Avenue, so you could grab some drinks at Banff Ave Brewing Co. or grab a bite at the Banff Grizzly House and walk home in minutes. What a delight.

The listing touts the home as “an opportunity that is rarely presented to own a piece of history in one of Canada’s most special places,” and honestly they aren’t wrong. This mansion in Banff would be perfect to bring the family or friends out for a weekend getaway… every weekend.