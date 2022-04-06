Two massive towers are being built in Edmonton's downtown core (RENDERINGS)

A new development breaking ground later this week is set to change the face of Edmonton’s downtown skyline, with two massive towers in the works.

“The Parks” is a mixed-use residential complex accommodating residential and commercial uses in the warehouse district.

The project features two high-rise residential towers above a partial two-storey podium with a 13-storey mid-rise building connecting them.

A 35-storey apartment rental tower will face Capital Boulevard, and a 45-storey apartment rental tower will face Jasper Avenue. Stunning!

A building permit was issued by the City of Edmonton on January 4, 2022, for the footings, foundation, and underground parkade work.

There will be more than 1,000 residential units with a mix of floorplans, from studio to three-bedroom units. The cost of the project is an estimated $100 million.

Other building perks include amenities for residents like a rooftop green space, main floor commercial space and indoor access to the Corona Station LRT.

John Day Developments, Maclab Development Group, Pangman Development Corporation and Probus Project Management will break ground on the new development on Friday, April 8.