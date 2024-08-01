We officially can’t wait for the new year, as an extremely exciting new opening is on the way. The BC craft brewery Old Yale Brewing is making its first venture into Alberta.

The Chilliwack-based brewery will open its third Canadian location in Beaumont’s La Reve community in spring 2025.

The 11,000-square-foot two-storey space will house over 400 seats, complete with a whopping three patios. While one patio will be covered, two will be outdoors with views overlooking the Le Reve pond.

Old Yale’s Beaumont facility will also house a 100-square-foot, 7.5-hectoliter brewery and two full-service bars, each offering 20 beers on tap and a selection of cocktails, wine, and cider.

Sticking with the brand’s iconic camp theme, Old Yale will have an indoor games lodge, a kids’ play area, two stages for live music, private cabin booths, an indoor fireplace, a mural, and private room rentals.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest venture in Beaumont, Alberta. Planning for this exciting new restaurant began in 2020, and it’s been a challenging yet rewarding journey marked by ups, downs, and unforeseen delays, including a worldwide pandemic,” said Zach Van Leeuwen, managing partner at Old Yale Brewing.

“Some of my favourite features of this new location are our three patios, each with a scenic view of the Le Reve pond, a dedicated kids’ area with a playhouse and two giant projector screens (for watching the Oilers win the Cup in 2025!). We’re excited to offer a vibrant space where the community can gather, enjoy great food, and experience our award-winning craft beers.”

Old Yale started its journey in Chilliwack in 1999, moving its production facility and craft brewery kitchen in 2016. It then opened a second location in Abbotsford in 2023.

Old Yale Brewing is expected to open its Beaumont outpost in spring 2025. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more details about this exciting new development.

Address: Beaumont’s La Reve community

