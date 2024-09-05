A new spot with a menu of globally inspired dishes has just opened in Calgary.

Bira 17 Bar + Kitchen is a brand-new spot that has just opened on 17th Avenue SW.

The restaurant aims to offer a “distinctive blend of globally inspired fusion dishes and creative cocktails.”

Bira 17’s menu offers a wide selection of bar snacks, such as loaded nachos, butter chicken poutine, hummus and pita, and chicken wings in 10 different flavours.

It also serves up larger plates such as bowls and salads, flatbread naanza, and entrees including butter chicken, dal makhani and lamb curry.

The spot is open from 4 pm to midnight on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 4 pm to 1:30 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bira 17 Bar + Kitchen

Address: 1129 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram