Around The Bend is a super popular spot serving up fresh baked soft pretzels, pretzel bun sandwiches, and an assortment of milkshakes.

Tucked off to the side of Blackfoot Trail SE, right by the Holiday Inn & Suites, is this contemporary hidden gem.

They’re not just any ordinary pretzels though. They’re filled with meticulously prepared in-house meats such as roast beef, turkey breast, chicken, roast ham, and smoked pork loin.

Around The Bend is a fantastic place to stop by for a quick lunch, pick up some to-go, or have them cater your next work function! The prices range from $6 for a “Demi size” (half-serve), to $14.50 for a full twist on the premium menu.

Make your own sandwich from either regular or premium meats, vegetarian, house-made sauces, cheeses, and fresh toppings. Or, select one of the predesigned “Twists” pretzel sandwiches.

We chose the California Twist (full size of course) for $13.70, packed with roast turkey breast, whipped avocado, spinach, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and havarti cheese. It was unreal. We love it when you can munch down a huge sandwich and still feel like you’ve eaten healthily!

We also picked up a Philly Beef Dip Twist for $13.90, served with roast beef, caramelized onions and peppers, garlic butter, melted cheese, and beef au jus to dip in.

Both sandwiches were served on a perfectly satisfying pretzel bun. The buns are rich, with subtle buttery undertones. We love the extra tang of the pretzel’s signature seasoning, which just makes these creations so much better!

Do you have a sweet tooth that needs satisfying? Choose from one of the signature shakes such as the chocolate raspberry, mango coconut, strawberry mint, cherry lime, or peach pomegranate, for only $5.80.

The team also serves up pretzel bites, has a full kids menu, and offers house-made soups, salads, and more.

Around The Bend was created by Chef Rob Low, who previously resided in France where his love for the culinary world kicked off. He then moved to San Francisco, where he completed his education as a Le Cordon Bleu Chef.

When he finally came home to Calgary, he brought his love for food and creating remarkable sandwiches to life in Around The Bend. Go in and check it out!

Address: 8400 Blackfoot Trail SE, Unit 116, Calgary

Phone: 403-523-0989

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 am – 6:30 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am – 7:30 pm, Sundays closed