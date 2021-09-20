Enjoy Prairie-inspired eats at a pop-up market coming to Calgary next month

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Show your love for all things local at the Prairie Grid Market, a pop-up event coming to Calgary next month.

The event began as a dinner series in 2017 before evolving into a full-blown market in 2020, and this year’s edition will take place over Thanksgiving weekend at Carter Cadillac.

The marketplace features Prairie-based food and drink makers, along with local music and art. Vendors include Made By Marcus, Broken Spirits Distillery, Dandy Brewing Co., Preserved, Edmonton’s Meuwly’s, Last Best Brewing and Distilling, Lost Dogs, Mama E’s Cookies, Cochu Chocolatier, Cal & Gary’s, and more.

Prairie Grid Market will show off daily performances by talented local musicians at noon, 1 pm, and 2 pm. Artists include Project WILD 2021 finalists Robert Adam and Alex Hughes, ZENON, Megan Dawson, Ashley Ghostkeeper, and Jon MacAulay.

And keep your fingers crossed for sunshine because, weather permitting, the performances will take place outdoors in a seating area where people can order cocktails from PARK Distillery and delicious hot dogs from Lost Dogs.

In addition to the market itself, the weekend will also host two adjacent events, with a chef’s dinner on the Friday evening and an “after hours” food trivia night on the Saturday, hosted by drag queen Ivy League.

The Prairie Grid Dinner will be hosted at 6 pm on Friday, October 8, as a collaboration between chefs Garrett Martin (Major Tom), Christie Peters (Primal, Saskatoon), Kaede Hirooka (Respect The Technique), and Jinhee Lee (JINBAR). Tickets to this event are $85, and they’re going fast, so be sure to grab yours ASAP.

Ivy League’s School of Tasty Trivia starts at 7:30 pm on Saturday, October 9, and will include three lively rounds of food-focused trivia where attendees have the chance to win some cool Prairie Grid Market prize packs, Eat North swag, and more. Ivy League will also put on a few spectacular performances, and Prairie Grid’s pop-up bar will have plenty of cocktails, beer, mead, and more available for order. Tickets are available now for $15.

It’s important to note that the Prairie Grid Market and all related events will have the Restrictions Exemption Program in effect, meaning all vendors and attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative rapid COVID-19 from no more than 72 hours prior to attending.

As well, with event space capacity restrictions in place, Carter Cadillac will be reducing its capacity, and because of this, event organizers will be implementing 90-minute tickets. These tickets are free of charge, and folks can sign up now.

When: October 9 and 10

Where: Carter Cadillac (649 Heritage Drive SE)

Cost: Free; timed entry tickets required for admission