Forget Thanksgiving and Halloween, it’s time to talk Christmas.

Sure, it might be a bit early to talk about the holidays, but come on, it’s Christmas! You know, the most wonderful time of the year?

via GIPHY

Miracle Montreal will be returning to the city this year, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year.

Miracle Montreal is a month-long pop-up bar, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, gorgeous decorations, quirky parties, and of course, seasonal cocktails and grub.

This year, Miracle Montreal will take over Parlement in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Miracle, the company behind the pop-up, appears in over 80 cities around the globe every holiday season.

Last year, Miracle Montreal was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for two years before, the company turned Old Montreal’s The Coldroom into Christmas-palooza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle Pop-Up (@miraclepopup)

More details, including the food menu, drinks, activities, exact dates, and prices, will be announced soon.

Across Canada, Miracle will pop up in Calgary, Red Deer, Toronto, and Whitehorse.