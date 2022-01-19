8 great delivery options in Calgary for when you're sick

There are so many fantastic takeout options in Calgary that it can be hard to decide where to get delivery from when you’re feeling sick at home.

Delivery is especially convenient since leaving the house is probably not an option, because you might not be up for it and for social distancing.

Thankfully, Calgary is a city with amazing options for restaurants that offer a delivery service for when you’re not feeling your best.

Here are eight great food delivery options in Calgary for when you’re feeling sick at home.

Calcutta Cricket Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calcutta Cricket Club (@calcuttacricket)

This popular 17th Ave spot is an extremely fun place to grab dinner with a group, but you can also bring that energy into your place while you’re not feeling so great. This modernized Indian menu with classics that have unique twists is ideal comfort food to curl up with, like the butter chicken masala. There are also plenty of spicier options, like the chili chicken, to help clear out those sinuses.

Address: 340 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

SkipTheDishes

Instagram

Shikki Menya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiki Menya (@shikimenya)

Soup is a sick person’s best friend, and ramen might just be the best soup there is. With daily long lines the norm at Shikki Menya, one of the most popular ramen spots in Calgary, it’s so wonderful to know they are once again selling their ramen cups. From Veggie Goma to the Kara Miso Garlic, you can order these bowls to go to mix and enjoy in front of the TV.

Address: 824 1 Avenue NE, Calgary

DoorDash

Instagram

Fork and Salad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by forkandsalad (@forkandsalad)

Salad might not be the go-to comfort food when you’re sick, but when they’re as good as the ones at Fork and Salad, it’ll definitely help. These salads are also packed with greens and superfoods to help your compromised immune system get back to its normal self. Choose one of their pre-designed salads or make your own to be delivered.

Address: 120, 880 16 Avenue SW, Calgary

DoorDash

SkipTheDishes

UberEats

Instagram

Wise and Wright

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wise & Wright (@wiseandwright)

Available on basically all delivery and takeout services, Wise and Wright has all kinds of meals a sick person may need. There are hearty and healthy bowls, salads packed with fresh greens, elixir smoothies in case your stomach needs a break, and so much more. There are also hot and healthy teas here that are helpful for sore throats and settling stomachs.

Address: 317 7 Avenue SW #163, Calgary

UberEats

Ritual

SkipTheDishes

DoorDash

Instagram

Kb & Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kbandcompany

This is a plant based cafe and eatery that’s perfect for sick vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. The menu here is free of meat, dairy, egg, and soy products, with many dishes packed with superfoods to help you feel better faster.

Address: 926 16 Avenue SW, Calgary

SkipTheDishes

UberEats

Instagram

The Beltliner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beltliner (@thebeltliner)

Sometimes a great breakfast is just what the doctor ordered, and the Beltliner has a famously great one. And if a classic or Eggs Benedict isn’t what you’re feeling, there are a number of soup options and health bowls here ready for delivery.

Address: 243 12 Avenue SW, Calgary

SkipTheDishes

Instagram

Roy’s Korean Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Oh (@royskitchenyyc)

Roy’s Kitchen is for anyone who is sick of being sick and is ready to treat themselves. There are also a number of items here that’ll comfort you and hopefully heal you. It doesn’t get too much more comforting than the Mushroom Ramen Carbonara here, and there are a number of excellent side vegetable dishes for extra nutrients. Just make sure to get a couple side orders of the house-fermented kimchi, great for gut health.

Address: 2024 4 Street SW, Calgary

DoorDash

Instagram

Actually Pretty Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actually Pretty Good (@actuallyprettygood)

Maybe pizza isn’t exactly the best food when you’re sick, but pizza is also never a bad idea. Actually Pretty Good is just a fun and ironic name, because it’s actually pretty fantastic and will, at the very least, lift your spirits while you’re at home sick. The Diavolo pizza, with birds-eye salami, comes with jalapenos and hot honey, making it perfectly hot for taking on a head cold.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

SkipTheDishes

DoorDash

Instagram