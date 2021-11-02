A Mexican restaurant with a completely new approach is coming to Calgary for a limited time this November.

Chefs Adam Ryan and Elia Herrera have been working on the vegetable-forward eatery, Milpa, and are opening a pop-up from November 10 to 14 at Shelter Cocktail Bar to test out the concept.

“Alberta produce, Mexican vibes, and certified good times,” reads Milpa’s Instagram page.

Translating to “three sisters,” Milpa is a sustainable agriculture technique that focuses on the marriage of corn, beans, and squash.

These ingredients share resources like soil, sunlight, and water in the garden, and cutting boards, frying pans, and dinner plates in the kitchen. Milpa will use traditional techniques and flavours with a focus on regional Mexican cuisine, ingredients, and culture while incorporating seasonal Canadian veggies.

Chef Elia Herrera is originally from Córdoba, Veracruz, but spent years in some of Toronto’s top kitchens as a pastry chef before deciding to focus on the food she grew up eating. Herrera has competed on programs such as Top Chef Canada and Top Chef Mexico.

Hailing from Ontario, Chef Adam Ryan moved to Calgary from Toronto in 2019 to manage the kitchen at the plant-based powerhouse The Coup. He spent a number of years working as a private chef, both for VIP clients and on expeditions in Nunavut with the Arctic Kingdom. Ryan recently opened casual concept Shrub Bloom in The District Food Hall and is also developing a vegetable-forward Canadian restaurant called Fire & Flora.

During Milpa’s pop-up, guests will be able to sample menu items à la carte or order a tasting menu that’s been curated to offer a stylish, cross-cultural dining experience.

The Mexican restaurant is only around for four days, so make sure you check it out before it’s gone, because this sounds like one you’re not going to want to miss.

Milpa: Mexican restaurant pop-up

When: November 10 to 14

Where: Shelter Cocktail Bar (1210 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Instagram