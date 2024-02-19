Cheap Eats Calgary: Glamorgan Bakery

FoodCheap EatsDessertsHidden Gems

Madeline Hosking
Feb 19 2024, 7:53 pm
Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Located in the heart of Southwest Calgary, the Glamorgan Bakery is an institution known for its irresistible cheesy bread.

The legacy has spanned generations, and all products are set at super affordable prices.

Established in 1977, the family-owned bakery has been a beacon of warmth and flavour, offering a range of delightful treats. The original owners, the Nauta family, started a tradition of baking with a “touch of Dutch”.

The new owners, the Brouwer family, have continued that tradition and still use the original recipes. Everything is homemade each morning, and you can taste the love in each bite.

Glamorgan Bakery

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Its cheesy bread/buns, specifically, have stood the test of time.

However, it did not last the car ride home after our visit — we couldn’t control ourselves. Each loaf is made of perfectly soft bread, melded with a generous infusion of gooey, melted cheddar cheese. For only $7.50, you can pick yourself up a whole six-pack.

Glamorgan Bakery

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

We also picked up some raspberry scones for $7.75. The perfect density of lightness and stuffed with real raspberries, they pair perfectly with your morning cup of coffee.

Try the chocolate eclair (if you dare!). For less than $4, you can indulge in this pastry filled with whipped cream and topped with Swiss chocolate.

Glamorgan Bakery

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

For an afternoon snack, pick up some of their mini beef sausage rolls filled with seasoned beef, enveloped in light, flaky pastry.

They also have a huge range of other offerings. The line-up was out the door when we visited one Saturday morning.

Glamorgan Bakery

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

From cupcakes, shortbread, and lemon poppy seed loaves, to sourdough buns, nougat cookies, and birthday cakes — the team here has you covered.

All in all, we spent only $15 each and walked away as very happy campers.

Glamorgan Bakery

Address: 3919 Richmond Road SW #19, Calgary
Phone: 403-242-2800

