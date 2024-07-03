Magazine names Jasper one of the best places to visit in Canada

Alberta’s Rocky Mountains are a world-renowned destination that we’re lucky to have in our backyard, and a brand-new list is once again putting international attention on our national parks.

Men’s Journal released a list of the 10 Best Places to Visit in Canada — and When to Go, and selected Jasper as the best spot in the country for those seeking scenic train travel.

“More jaw-dropping Rocky Mountain beauty awaits visitors who commit to remote Jasper, Alberta, tucked away over three hours north of Banff — and receiving a fraction the crowds,” Men’s Journal writes.

The article cites Jasper’s comparatively remote location (364 km from Edmonton International Airport) as giving the site a “much-desired touch of seclusion.”

As Canada’s premier train destination, the article recommends travellers to Jasper take a cruise between Kamloops, BC, and Jasper via the Rocky Mountaineer sightseeing train. This expensive-but-well-worth-it ride provides rarely-seen glimpses of the Rocky Mountains with floor-to-ceiling windows and a variety of fine foods and drinks sourced from within the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Mountaineer (@rockymountaineer)

Not looking to hop on a train? No worries; Men’s Journal provides plenty of options for things to do within the park, from checking out Athabasca, Sunwapta, or Upper Falls to hiking up Mount Edith Cavell to various guided tour opportunities in Jasper.

“Join up with Jasper Motorcycle Tours, and sit sidecar while a professional does the riding. Take a night photography tour in Jasper’s Dark Sky Preserve to master the art of capturing the starriest sky you’ll likely ever witness through a lens,” the article continues.

As for accommodation, Men’s Journal recommends the luxurious Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, adding, “Comprised largely of cabins, the 442-room hotel sits waterside at Lac Beauvert, a body of water offering views so spectacular it might actually make you a morning person.”

You might also like: Massive Edmonton Riverhawks crowd outdraws some MLB games

Pack the SPF: Edmonton's about to see its first 30°C day of 2024

Pay up: Alberta's fuel tax rates won't change all summer

Their warning to American readers, however: “Just be sure to hike the lake area with care, as deer, elk, and bears (black and grizzly) are often seen around these parts.”

Other locations in Alberta to round up Men’s Journal’s list include Banff for its sheer alpine beauty and Calgary for being the best spot in Canada to experience Western culture.