“Quaint and beautiful”: Alberta town named one of the best to visit in the world

Albertans already know the beauty of Banff, but it’s now in the global spotlight this month after nabbing a spot on a big travel list.

The list published by the UK magazine Time Out has named it one of the most beautiful towns in the world.

There are 16 towns on the list, which defines them as “dainty and quaint” in addition to their beauty.

At the top of the list is Rothenburg ob der Tauber in Germany followed by Wae Rebo in Indonesia at #2 and Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia at #3.

“These postcard-perfect spots are not only gorgeous to look at, but they also offer a chance to experience a different side to whichever country you’re visiting, and they’re mostly devoid of the crowds you’ll find in big cities” reads the article.

While Banff may be “postcard-perfect” many locals know it’s not necessarily devoid of big crowds but they are absolutely worth braving for the beauty and charm of Banff.

“Banff is at the heart of Banff National Park, backdropped by the towering Rocky Mountains. It’s known to be a winter wonderland, where you can soak in hot springs in the snow or enjoy ski resorts that are considered to be some of the best in the world, boasting slopes to suit all levels and jaw-dropping views. In summer, there’s the chance to hike to the brilliantly blue Lake Louise and spot wildlife,” reads the article’s description of the beloved small town.

There is also a shoutout to one of Canada’s best hotels.

“To complete the daydream, visitors can stay at Fairmont Banff Springs, an opulent hotel in a castle surrounded by snow-dusted pine forests.”

Banff is the only spot in Canada to make the list, but there is another North American town ranked at #4: Carmel-by-the-Sea in California.