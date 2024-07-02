Calgary has been included in a list of ten cities named the best Canadian travel spots for one specific reason that is unlikely to surprise locals.

The American lifestyle magazine Men’s Journal released a list of The Best Places to Visit in Canada, naming Calgary’s biggest claim to fame: Western culture.

The article, of course, mentions the Calgary Stampede, a “two-week event every July that brings every rodeo trope together into one citywide event.”

There’s a lot more than just the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth” to see in “Canada’s Western-vibes town,” though. From mountain getaways, scenic drives on the Cowboy Trail, and our “hopping” beer and food scene, there are so many reasons why Calgary could be attractive to travellers.

The article also provides a list of recommendations, from the best hotel to stay at to the top restaurants to enjoy.

The writer recommends curious travellers book a stay at the Alt Hotel in one of the city’s “coolest neighbourhoods,” East Village. We couldn’t agree more in terms of the prime location, especially if your stay is short. With easy access to Calgary’s downtown and nearby some of the trendiest areas like Inglewood and Bridgeland, you might not even have to commute to take in the sights!

Other shout-outs in the article include National for beers, Rosso for coffee, Phoenix for comics and Melodiya Records for a vinyl fix.

Stampede wasn’t the only big event to get some attention, either. The author also recommends readers visit at the end of June to take in the epic five-day celebrations at Sled Island.

Other Canadian cities to make the list include Vancouver for its city parks, Toronto for urban explorers, and Niagara Falls for bucket listers. Two other Alberta cities also made the list: Banff for sheer alpine beauty and Jasper for scenic train travellers.