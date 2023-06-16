MeetNCheese, a popular service for delivering luxury charcuterie boards, is opening up its first location in Calgary.

Opening inside the incredibly popular First Street Market, this exciting new spot seems like a perfect fit for the space.

Located at 1327 1st Street SW, the foodie destination is situated on the ground level of the Underwood Tower. There are several outstanding food halls in YYC, but this spot seems like one of the top favourites.

Groups of people are always meeting here because all of the vendors are great. Everyone can eat what they want, and there’s always the option of sharing a pizza, a plate of pasta, or the savoury donuts here, and now, those groups can try some of the best cheese and meat plates in the city.

We haven’t seen what the menu will look like, but the current boards are chef-created, featuring a mix of international and local meats paired with mouth-watering cheeses.

The current offerings include massive charcuterie boards, plates of fresh fruit, food on a stick, and more. They’re absolutely packed with goodies, so much so that you can barely see the board beneath.

If you can’t wait for this new vendor to open up, the service delivers to Calgary, Cochrane, Airdrie, and Chestermere with pickup available in downtown Calgary.

Stay tuned for updates!