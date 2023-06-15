Community Natural Foods has just opened its massive new location in Old Strathcona.

The new outpost is located in the former home of Planet Organic (7923 104th Street) in a massive 10,000-square-foot space.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to introduce this long-established and well-respected health food store to the Edmonton market, one that is currently underserved in the health food retail space,” said Ken Keelor, the CEO of Calgary Co-op and president of Community Natural Foods, in a press release.

This new store offers shoppers the chance to grab organic produce, meat, and dairy, as well as a broad selection of grocery items for all dietary preferences. There is a large supplement and natural body care section, and a fresh juice, elixir, smoothie, and grab-n-go bar.

The Calgary-based natural foods store has been in operation since 1977 and has three locations in Calgary; this is the company’s first Edmonton location.

“We believe that wellness should be available for all, and we strive for this through

the sharing of knowledge, offering choices in products we carry, and supporting local producers and partners invested in the wellness of our community members,” Keelor added.

“We’re looking forward to assisting the people of Edmonton with their wellness journey.”

Community Natural Foods

Address: 7923 104th Street, Edmonton

With files from Allison Stephen