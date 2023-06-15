Rapper A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie had a show last night at the Grey Eagle Event Centre and afterwards, he stopped to party at a local nightclub.

The Atlantic Records rapper, known for songs like “Drowning,” “Secrets,” and “Look Back at It,” popped into Papi to hang out, take pictures with guests, and party.

“Last night has got to be one of the best nights we’ve had since we opened,” the Papi team stated in an Instagram post. “PAPI really went up on a Tuesday for another celebrity appearance.”

Papi is a fairly new tequila and margarita dance club concept with a vibe that captures an old-school discotheque feeling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI Calgary. (@papicalgary)

“Special shout out to @aboogievsartist, his official DJ @djominaya & tour team for the memorable night,” the post also read. “You had to be there to experience that kind of energy.”

“Calgary, we’ve got some amazing events, celebrities and themed-nights on the way and we can’t wait to share the exciting news with you!”

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here. A certain Mad Men actor even made a common appliance at a local cafe.

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC! It might just be a famous rapper named A-Boogie underneath a hoodie…

Papi

Address: 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram