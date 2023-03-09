The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Calgary next month (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Calgary with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour.

The exhibit is bringing its herd of animatronic dinosaurs to Calgary from April 21 to 23 and tickets are available now.

This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some of the dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

One experience that might not be exactly accurate, but is still really cool, is the ability to ride some of the dinos, as some of the dinosaurs wandering around the BMO Centre will let children ride them.

Kids will also be able to meet the animatronic dinosaurs of tomorrow with the unbelievably adorable Baby Dino area.

New this year is the Excavation Station that will let you dig for fossils and “uncover ancient secrets like triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils, and more.”

Jurassic Quest has worked with paleontologists to make sure the dinosaurs are as realistic as possible.

North America’s largest dinosaur exhibit isn’t just stopping in Calgary. It will also be in Lethbridge and Edmonton along with stops in Vancouver, Abbotsford, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Regina.

When: April 21 to 23

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday 9 am to 4 pm

Cost: Start at $22.50