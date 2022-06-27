Arts

Broadway Across Canada is bringing four classics to Calgary

Peter Klein
Jun 27 2022, 8:12 pm
Fiddler on the Roof/Broadway Across Canada

Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary in 2023.

Fiddler on the Roof

Fiddler on the Roof/Broadway Across Canada

Up first is the iconic Fiddler on the Roof, running from January 10 to 15, 2023. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher will look to introduce this classic to another generation.

When: January 10 – 15, 2023
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman/Broadway Across Canada

Two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings Pretty Woman from the big screen to the Calgary Stage April 4-9 with an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

When: April 4 – 9, 2023
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Disney’s Aladdin

Aladdin/Broadway Across Canada

Disney’s Aladdin will look to bring a whole new world to Calgary July 17-23. This features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken.

When: July 17 – 23, 2023
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Ain’t Too Proud

Ain’t Too Proud/Broadway Across Canada

Last but certainly not least, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is a new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’  journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, Ain’t to Proud comes to Calgary September 26 – October 1.

When: September 26 – October 1, 2023
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

To lock in your spot at all four shows you can subscribe here.

