Broadway Across Canada is bringing four classics to Calgary

Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary in 2023.

Fiddler on the Roof

Up first is the iconic Fiddler on the Roof, running from January 10 to 15, 2023. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher will look to introduce this classic to another generation.

When: January 10 – 15, 2023

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Pretty Woman

Two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings Pretty Woman from the big screen to the Calgary Stage April 4-9 with an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

When: April 4 – 9, 2023

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Disney’s Aladdin

Disney’s Aladdin will look to bring a whole new world to Calgary July 17-23. This features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken.

When: July 17 – 23, 2023

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Ain’t Too Proud

Last but certainly not least, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is a new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, Ain’t to Proud comes to Calgary September 26 – October 1.

When: September 26 – October 1, 2023

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

To lock in your spot at all four shows you can subscribe here.