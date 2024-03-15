Matt Rife tickets in Calgary are on the resale market for a WILD $3,000

Matt Rife, a comedian with a hard time staying out of controversy, is on the road for a world comedy tour with a stop in Calgary and prices for the event are skyrocketing.

The comedian released his Netflix special Natural Selection back in November of 2023, which was quickly criticized for being insensitive, in large part because of his references to domestic violence.

He has continued to stay in the spotlight with further controversies like rumours of plastic surgery (which he denies) and infidelity. Despite the negative attention, it doesn’t seem to have hurt his popularity at least if ticket sales are any indicator of support.

The comedian is currently on his Problematic World Tour, with stops in Alberta’s two biggest cities selling out fast.

Limited tickets are still available for the two Calgary shows this weekend but they are selling fast and some are easily over $1,000 with some running as high as $3,000.

You’ll want to grab your tickets fast (if you can afford them)!

Matt Rife’s Problematic World Tour in Calgary

When: March 17 at 5 pm and 8 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall — 225 8th Avenue SE

Tickets: Tickets range in price from $276 to $3,052. Tickets for the afternoon show can be purchased here and tickets to the evening show can be purchased here.