EventsConcerts

8 incredible concerts we can't wait to check out in Calgary this March

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Feb 22 2024, 5:16 pm
8 incredible concerts we can't wait to check out in Calgary this March
@blakeshelton/Instagram | @noahkahanmusic/Instagram

March is shaping up to be a pretty big month for concerts, with some big acts hitting stages around the city.

There are a ton of performers from a variety of genres that are totally worth checking out. From Noah Kahan to Pussy Riot, here are the artists making waves in the music world that you don’t want to miss while they’re in Calgary.

Alan Doyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @alanthomasdoyle

When: March 1 at 8 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW
Tickets: Starting at $53.95 and can be purchased online here

Bros. Landreth

When: March 5 from 8 to 10:30 pm
Where: The Grand — 608 1st Street SW
Tickets: Tickets are $39.29 and can be purchased online here

Corb Lund

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Corb Lund (@corblund)

When: March 5 and 7 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at around $140 and can be purchased online here

Journey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Journey (@journeyofficial)

When: March 7 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Prices start at $132 and can be purchased online here

Pussy Riot

When: March 7 at 7 pm
Where: Dickens Pub – 1000 9th Avenue SW
Price: $38.48 and can be purchased online here

Blake Shelton

When: March 9 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $88.50 and can be purchased online here

Gwar

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GWAR (@gwar)

When: March 18 at 6 pm
Where: Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail
Tickets: $39.50 and can be purchased online here

Noah Kahan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noah Kahan (@noahkahanmusic)

When: March 28 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $422 and can be purchased online here

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop