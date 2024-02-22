8 incredible concerts we can't wait to check out in Calgary this March

March is shaping up to be a pretty big month for concerts, with some big acts hitting stages around the city.
There are a ton of performers from a variety of genres that are totally worth checking out. From Noah Kahan to Pussy Riot, here are the artists making waves in the music world that you don’t want to miss while they’re in Calgary.
Alan Doyle
When: March 1 at 8 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW
Tickets: Starting at $53.95 and can be purchased online here
Bros. Landreth
When: March 5 from 8 to 10:30 pm
Where: The Grand — 608 1st Street SW
Tickets: Tickets are $39.29 and can be purchased online here
Corb Lund
When: March 5 and 7 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at around $140 and can be purchased online here
Journey
When: March 7 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Prices start at $132 and can be purchased online here
Pussy Riot
When: March 7 at 7 pm
Where: Dickens Pub – 1000 9th Avenue SW
Price: $38.48 and can be purchased online here
Blake Shelton
When: March 9 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $88.50 and can be purchased online here
Gwar
When: March 18 at 6 pm
Where: Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail
Tickets: $39.50 and can be purchased online here
Noah Kahan
When: March 28 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $422 and can be purchased online here