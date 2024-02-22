8 incredible concerts we can't wait to check out in Calgary this March

March is shaping up to be a pretty big month for concerts, with some big acts hitting stages around the city.

There are a ton of performers from a variety of genres that are totally worth checking out. From Noah Kahan to Pussy Riot, here are the artists making waves in the music world that you don’t want to miss while they’re in Calgary.

Alan Doyle

When: March 1 at 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Tickets: Starting at $53.95 and can be purchased online here

Bros. Landreth

When: March 5 from 8 to 10:30 pm

Where: The Grand — 608 1st Street SW

Tickets: Tickets are $39.29 and can be purchased online here

Corb Lund

When: March 5 and 7 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at around $140 and can be purchased online here

Journey

When: March 7 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Prices start at $132 and can be purchased online here

Pussy Riot

When: March 7 at 7 pm

Where: Dickens Pub – 1000 9th Avenue SW

Price: $38.48 and can be purchased online here

Blake Shelton

When: March 9 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $88.50 and can be purchased online here

Gwar

When: March 18 at 6 pm

Where: Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail

Tickets: $39.50 and can be purchased online here

Noah Kahan

When: March 28 at 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $422 and can be purchased online here