Markstrom named Flames MVP in late handout of last season's awards

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom can add one more win to last year’s total.

Markstrom was named the 2021-22 recipient of the Harley Hotchkiss Award, presented annually to the Flames’ most valuable player, at the Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old goaltender posted an NHL career-high in wins (37), goals-against average (2.22), and save percentage (.922) in a personal-best 63 games played.

The J.R. "Bud" McCaig Award is awarded to a CSEC staff member and a #Flames player, recognizing the respect, courtesy and compassion they have for all of those around them. We're proud announce this year's winners, @dallas_kitt and @trevorlewis22! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 15, 2022

He was second in voting for the Vezina, awarded to the National Hockey League’s top goaltender. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin won the nod with 154 votes; Markstrom had 53.

Christopher Tanev received the Clayton H. Riddell Award, given to the Calgary blueliner who “demonstrates throughout the regular season the greatest all-round ability at the position,” according to the team’s website.

Tanev tied his NHL career-high of six goals, and set new marks in assists (22), points (28), and plus/minus (+35). He was third on the team in average ice time at 20:28.

Fellow defenceman Noah Hanifin was given the Ralph & Sonia Scurfield Humanitarian Award. The nod goes to the Flames player “who best exemplifies perseverance, determination and leadership on the ice, combined with dedication to community service off the ice.”

Trevor Lewis, who re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in July, received the J.R. “Bud” McCaig Award, given to one player, and one staff member, who “constantly displayed respect, courtesy and compassion for all individuals both in professional and everyday life.”

Dallas Kitt, manager of events for Calgary Sports and Entertainment, also received the McCaig.