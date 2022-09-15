The Calgary Flames are a lot closer to winning the Stanley Cup than the Florida Panthers, incoming defenceman MacKenzie Weegar declared Wednesday.

Weegar, who was acquired by the Flames from the Panthers alongside winger Jonathan Huberdeau in a blockbuster swap also featuring Matthew Tkachuk, thinks his new team is prime to contend now.

“There’s lots of excitement,” said Weegar from the 2022 Flames Charity Golf Classic. “Obviously, coming from Florida on a good team and then coming here now, I’d say we’re a better team than Florida is. It’s going to be really exciting. I think a lot of people have come up to me in the city, a lot of fans and stuff that they’re really excited for this season and Johnny and I and [Nazem Kadri] and a couple of new faces here. It’s going to be a good season, and I’m excited just as much as they are.”

Calgary is +1,150 to win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23, according to Stake — the sixth-highest odds to capture hockey’s holy grail. Florida, who captured the President’s Trophy as regular-season winners with a league-topping 122 points in 2021-22, is third at +940.

"I'm excited to see what we're going to do." Jonathan Huberdeau checks in with the media to discuss the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/UK6zYkVKww — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 14, 2022

“I think we have a great team,” Huberdeau said before hitting the links. “You look, our D-core is just great. We have a big team. We have a great goalie, two great goalies actually. And the forwards, too — we added Naz, too, and I think we have a great top six. Even our fourth line, we’re big. We’re a checking team. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do. But this year, I think we can believe and go get a Stanley Cup right away.”

The Flames won the Pacific Division last season with 111 points — their second-best finish in franchise history behind a 117-point effort in the 1988-89 campaign where they eventually went on to win their lone Stanley Cup.

Calgary lost in the Western Conference Second Round in five games to the Edmonton Oilers.

They’ve since lost Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau — their two top scorers from a season ago — but added Huberdeau, Weegar, and Kadri to the fold.

"Eager to be back home in Canada and be supported by the city of Calgary." Nazem Kadri on getting set for his first season as a Flame. pic.twitter.com/WSco6ymTgO — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 14, 2022

“The sky is the limit, really,” Kadri said.

“I think we have a team that can certainly contend, and that’s ultimately the final decision of why I came here. I like the pieces, I like the guys. Getting to know them a little more, I like it even more now. I’m really excited. You get the itch in September and we’re just looking forward to starting.”