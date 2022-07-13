Flames bring back Trevor Lewis among host of free agent signings

Trevor Lewis is returning to the Calgary Flames.

Lewis re-upped for another season in Calgary after inking a one-year contract Wednesday. The 35-year-old right-shot forward registered 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 80 regular-season games with the Flames last season, and added five points (two goals, three assists) in 12 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Terms of Lewis’ deal, first reported by Michael Russo of The Athletic, have not yet been released.

Lewis’ signing was accompanied by a host of roster moves.

Calgary also signed defencemen Nicolas Meloche and Dennis Gilbert to contracts.

Meloche, who will net $950,000 on a one-way deal, had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 50 games with the San Jose Sharks this season, and one goal in 10 games with the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks’ American Hockey League affiliate.

In total, the 24-year-old 6’3, 211-pound defenceman has 57 games of NHL experience. He was originally selected in the second round (No. 40) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

Gilbert, who signed a two-year, one-way deal, played 52 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League last season, recording 23 points (six goals, 17 assists). He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 25 career NHL games between the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche.

Calgary also signed forward Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract earlier Wednesday. Rooney, a 6’2, 201-pound pivot, had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 61 games this season. In 201 career NHL games, Rooney has 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists).