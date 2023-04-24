FoodEventsBoozeSummerFood EventsFood News

Marda Loop Night Market returning to Calgary this summer

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Apr 24 2023, 8:10 pm
Marda Loop Night Market returning to Calgary this summer
@mardaloopnightmarket/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Running Shoe Gala

Fri, May 26, 6:00pm

Running Shoe Gala
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Sun, June 18, 3:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Marda Loop Night Market is set to return again this year.

In its second year, this market is partnering again with the very popular Marda Loop Brewery on June 23, July 21, and September 1.

The brewery has an extended patio on 18th Street SW that’s perfect for something like this, and that’s precisely where the Night Market Beer Gardens will be held. It’s right in the heart of the vibrant Marda Loop community.

There are so many exciting food events coming to YYC and this is one of the most popular.

From the same team that brings YYC the outstanding Inglewood Night Market, this is a free and all-ages event.

Anyone who checks out this new market will find 60 curated artists, makers and small businesses, some of the city’s best local food trucks, and live music from some of Calgary’s best musicians.

This is the inner-city’s newest night market, and it’ll be one you don’t want to miss.

Marda Loop Night Market

When: June 23, July 21, and September 1 from 4 to 10 pm
Where: 34th Avenue, between 18th and 19th Street SW, Calgary
Price: FREE

Instagram

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Booze
+ Summer
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.