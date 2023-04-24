Granary Road, one of the most popular farmers’ markets in Calgary, officially reopens this week for the 2023 summer season.

With an active learning park, mini-golf, local vendors, food trucks, and other fun events like goat yoga, this really is a perfect place for friends and family to come together.

Located at 226066 112th Street W, the Active Learning Park is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm, and the farmers’ market is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

The official opening for the season is happening on Friday, April 28 at 9 am.

Market vendors, food trucks, and local businesses make this an amazing market shopping experience. There’s even a state-of-the-art aquaponics centre that ensures there’s always the freshest produce. A few of the great food vendors include Soffritto (pizza), Yummy in My Tummy (samosas, lamb rolls, etc), and Rooster’s (ice cream).

New to the market this year are the Granary Road Garden Center and the Homestead Bakery & Café.

What makes this place so special really is the huge space filled with adventure and fun suited for the entire family.

The Active Learning Park here is 36 acres with 11 massive exhibits that mix exciting fun with interactive learning connected by over three kilometres of pathways.

There are also outdoor goat yoga classes and one of the best mini-golf tracks in Calgary.

It’s an 18-hole, par 72 course with tons of challenges and obstacles for all ages and skill levels!

Go and check out this destination market and make an entire day of it.

Granary Road

Address: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Instagram