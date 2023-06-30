One of the most popular family-friendly events is returning to the Calgary Stampede for another year: the 4th Street Pancake Showdown.

Located on 4th Street, this pancake breakfast is one of the best during the entire Stampede. It features a number of businesses making unique pancake breakfasts all for you to enjoy. They will be competing for the highly coveted Golden Spatula Award!

This fun event will take place on Thursday, July 6 from 9 to 11 am.

It’s been three long years since we’ve had this event in Calgary. It’s been away due to the pandemic so it’s incredibly nice to see it’s returning.

This is the chance to try a free pancake breakfast from food spots like Seoul Fried Chicken, Vin Room, Mercato, Roy’s Korean Kitchen, and more. The pancakes will be very creative, like the (secret) one that is inspired by a beloved Filipino street food.

There are so many pancake breakfasts to choose from every year, and this one is a must-visit.

There is also plenty of other Stampede-style entertainment and services along 4th Street right now, like Natology having a Power Charge IV Drip for those Stampede hangovers or Beebop Donuts offering themed donuts, to name just a couple. View the full list here.

There are so many exciting things to do at every Calgary Stampede, and this is a daily one you should definitely check out.

4th Street Pancake Showdown

When: Thursday, July 6 from 9 to 11 am

Where: Along 4th Street between Elbow Drive and 12th Avenue, Calgary

Price: FREE