Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth at the Calgary Stampede this year?

We can help with that.

It’s one of the Midway’s most sought-after items, even though there are some absolutely WILD food options this year. When you just need that unique sweet treat in your hands…there are fewer places better than the Midway.

We’ve rounded up a list so that you know exactly where to look.

Here are 15 of the best new desserts at the Calgary Stampede this year.

Dunkaroos Mini Donuts

Cin City Mini Donuts

Mini donuts? A dozen of them? AND served with a dunk-able Rainbow Chip Frosting? These are a tasty blast from the past to watch for.

Sour Apple Caramel Cookie

Covet Sips + Sweets

This dessert that goes super extra starts with a graham cracker cookie that’s topped with caramel, green apple frosting, and sour apple candy pieces.

Fruit Loop Funnel Cake

Next Gen Concessions – Funnel Cakes

Funnel cakes are one of the most popular desserts at any Midway event, and this one changes things up by adding crushed Fruit Loops, strawberries, condensed cereal milk, and whipped cream.

Cherry Cheesecake Mini Donuts

Ogopogo Artisan Mini Donuts

This is another twist on the mini donut. Made with a sweet cherry pie filling, it also comes with swirls of cream cheese and rich cheesecake pieces.

Ketchup and Mustard Ice Cream

So Cute Ice Cream

So… this is definitely one of the weirder desserts.

Using premium vanilla flavouring, this tangy ice cream is also dunked in the red and yellow condiment (your choice) and scooped inside a waffle cone. It’s also rolled in matching sprinkles and fittingly garnished with a fry or pretzel.

Deep Fried Banana Balls

Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats

These balls are amazing to share and are basically deep-fried banana bread which we can’t believe aren’t a more normal thing.

Turtle Sundae & Donuts

The Little Donut Bakery

Okay, these are another donut option at the Midway and maybe the richest and most decadent dessert on the grounds. This Turtle Donut Sundae is made with French vanilla soft-serve ice cream, little donuts, dark chocolate syrup, caramel sauce, and crunchy pecan pieces.

Strawberry Sundae

The Little Donut Bakery

This shortcake-inspired Strawberry Donut Sundae is made with fluffy cake donuts topped with creamy French vanilla soft-serve, Bavarian vanilla cream, and sweet strawberry syrup which is then topped with real fruit and sprinkles.

Cowboy Campfire Churro Sundae

Mi Churro

Churros are good enough as is, but these ones are tossed in graham cracker sugar, topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and torched marshmallows.

Frosty Pink Lemonade Ice Cream

Summerland Soft Serve

This one is simple and will be refreshing on the upcoming hot days on the grounds. It’s a sweet and creamy treat of ice cream and pink strawberry lemonade.

Habanero Cherry Ice Cream Taco

V Burger

V Burger is a plant-based fast food spot in Calgary and this year it’ll be slanging eats on the grounds. That includes one extremely wild-sounding waffle cone taco. This thing uses vanilla ice cream as a base and then stuffed with a habanero cherry sauce, dipped in chocolate, and garnished with sweet pop rock sprinkles.

Cotton Candy Light Saber

Candy Time

This Light Saber Cotton Candy is ideal for any Star Wars fan, little kid, cotton candy, or ANY fan of fun food.

Sweet Cream Cheese Cookie Dough Crepe

Cookie Dough Stand

France meets the Stampede! These crepes are filled with scoops of edible cookie dough, sweet cream cheese, whipping cream, sprinkles, and a drizzle of your choosing.

The Golden Dragon Ice Pop

Cookie Dough Stand

This cookie dough spot has some of the best desserts at the Calgary Stampede, and what could be more perfect to wash it all down with than an ice pop made with dragon fruit and coconut jellies.

Mini Donut Boba Lemonade

Family Squeezed Lemonade

Using “mini donut milk” shaken with the classic Family Squeezed Lemonade recipe, this is an exciting step for the familiar vendor. This one is also filled with honey-popping boba and a cinnamon sugar mini donut as garnish.